SOUTH PORTLAND – Joseph P. Conroy, 89, of Loveitts Field Road died peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House with his loving family by his side.

Joe was born in Portland on Aug. 16, 1933, the son of the late Mark J. and Susan (McGonagle) Conroy. He attended local schools, graduating from Cheverus High School in the class of 1951, St. Francis Xavier College with a B.A. in 1955. He then enlisted and served in the United States Army. He later earned his master’s degree in education from the University of Maine at Orono in 1968.

On July 7, 1962, Joe married the love of his life, Elizabeth M. Howard. Together they made their home and raised a family in South Portland.

Joe started his teaching career at Freeport High School in 1959. In 1962 he started teaching at Cape Elizabeth High School for more than three decades, retiring in 1994. Unable to remain idle, Joe returned to teaching on a regular basis from 1996 to 2015, he then continued to substitute teach up until Covid closed the schools.

In his spare time, Joe loved to write poetry, enjoyed building things and doing woodworking, he loved physical fitness, reading, researching Irish genealogy, meeting new friends, working on his rental properties and spending time with family and friends. He held an active license in real estate since 1959.

He was a lifelong communicant of Holy Cross Church where he served as a lector and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a longtime member of the South Portland/Cape Elizabeth Rotary Club and is a past president. He also spent many hours volunteering at the Preble Street Food Kitchen.

Joe was predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth M.”Ibby” Conroy in 2020; a son, Paul H. Conroy; a sister, Marie Sutton; three brothers, Francis, Edward and Thomas Conroy.

He is survived by two sons, Joseph P. Conroy of South Portland, John H. Conroy and his wife, Mary of North Yarmouth, a daughter, Ann Lane and her husband, Michael of South Portland; five grandchildren, Joseph P. Conroy III, Emily E. Conroy, Kristina Lane, Olivia Conroy, Patrick Conroy; several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours celebrating Joe’s life will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Prayers will be recited at the Funeral Home at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Rd., South Portland. To view Joe’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

