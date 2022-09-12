BIDDEFORD – Sandra M. McGee, 65, of Biddeford, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Maine Medical Center in Portland after bravely battling a long illness.

Sandra was born in Hartford, Conn. on April 7, 1957, a daughter of Andrew and Rena (Guerrette) McGee. Her family moved from Connecticut to Maine when she was 12 years old. Sandra was educated in the Old Orchard Beach school system and graduated Old Orchard Beach High School, class of 1975.

Sandra was a deeply caring single mother and homemaker. She raised two wonderful daughters, Ashley and Misty, and devoted countless hours supporting them in any way she could. She met her one true love, Robert Gagne in grade school, and even though her relationship with him didn’t work out in the early 1980’s, Robert forever held a special place in her heart throughout her lifetime.

There were many things that Sandra enjoyed doing in her pastime, but some of the more notable ones were playing cards, shooting darts and she was always up for a game of pool. She had a passion for music, especially classic country and folk, and loved to sing and dance. Being a very outgoing, social person, Sandra enjoyed spending time with people, and was always the life of the party. She would bring a smile to everyone’s face when she walked in the room.

Sandra loved her cat Darla, and Ashley’s dog Bella.

Most of all, Sandra loved the time spent with her family. She will be sadly missed by many.

Sandra was predeceased by her father Andrew McGee; her daughter Misty Rogalski; and her one true love Robert Gagne.

Sandra is survived by her mother Rena McGee; her daughter Ashley Gagne and fiancé Robert Wormwood; her brother Mark McGee and wife Joanne, and her sister Lynn McGee. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Koryssa, Kyearston, Kyegahn, Alex, Zoe, Zariah, and Calvin; as well as three great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 11 to 1 p.m., with a Funeral Service at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James Street, Saco.

To view Sandra’s memorial page, or leave an online condolence, please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com

