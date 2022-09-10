KENNEBUNK/BEDFORD, Mass. – Joseph Morgan Jr., 93, formerly of Bedford, Mass., passed away Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 at his residence in Maine following a brief illness.

Joseph was born Feb. 12, 1929 in Worcester, Mass., the son of Joseph and Ellen A. Wilkie Morgan, attended local schools, and briefly attended college before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Upon his discharge, he finished his degree at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, graduating with a degree in engineering.

He was employed for 35 years with Raytheon. At the time of his retirement, he was serving as a Structural Dynamics Engineer.

Joseph was predeceased by a son, J. Noah Morgan. Survivors include his son Chris Morgan of Kennebunk, a daughter Laurel Kushi of Hadley, Mass.; two grandchildren, Allison Morse and Curtis Morgan, both of Kennebunk; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside was held, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 at Hope Cemetery, 119 Webster St. Worcester, Mass.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Josephs’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com

Arrangements are entrusted to Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St. Kennebunk.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions

may be made to:

Bedford MA

Council on Aging

12 Mudge Way

Bedford, MA 01730

