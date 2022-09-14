CUMBERLAND – Nelson Bernarr Haynes, 88, died at home on Sept. 8, 2022 after a prolonged illness. He was born in Portland, on Jan. 17, 1934, the son of the late Laurel Columbus Haynes and Harriet Lillian Sawyer of Portland.

Nelson graduated from Deering High School, Portland Junior College, and Boston University. He served in the US Army at Fort Meade, Md. He was involved in the Portland Jaycees and Portland Kiwanis (President 1976). He served as Lt. Governor for the New England District of Kiwanis and received a Distinguished Service Award in 2002 and a 50 Year Service Award. He served as Commander of the American Legion Post #164 in Falmouth, ME.

﻿Nelson worked 27 years as a Banker for Deering Savings & Loan Association (Portland) and then Mechanic Falls Savings & Loan. He was President of the Maine Savings & Loan League, a director for the New England Savings League and the U.S. League of Savings Associations. He created the Reverse Annuity Mortgage in 1961. After banking, Nelson was a real estate appraiser, game bird breeder, and tied flies for his business, Royal River Flies & Lures.

Nelson loved to hunt and fish. His knowledge of Maine woods and places led him to create a slide show which he presented to many groups.

﻿Nelson was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Alberta Vivian Decker Haynes and his brother, Noel Gary Haynes.

﻿He is survived by his children, Valerie Morton and husband Robb of East Longmeadow, Mass., Denton Haynes of Cumberland, Lincoln Haynes and wife Cindy of Homosassa, Fla., and Holly Day and husband Thaddeus of North Yarmouth; his grandchildren, Sarah Morton of Bentonville, Ark., Rebecca (Morton) Ahmed and her husband, Alexander, of Wayland, Mass., Orion Haynes of Windham, Victoria Haynes of Colorado Springs, Colo., Tate Grobe of Polo, Ill. and Lauren Grobe of Homosassa, Fla., Alexandra (Day) Hartford and husband Sam of Fort Walton Beach, Fla., Mitchell Day of Boston, Mass., and Madelyn Day of Durham, NC; his great-grandchildren, Finley Ahmed and Claire Ahmed of Wayland, Mass.

﻿A special thank you to the nurses and staff of Northern Lights Hospice.

A Celebration of Life will be held at American Legion Post #164, 65 Depot Road, Falmouth, Maine on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers,

the family requests donations be sent to:

The Kiwanis Club

of Portland

PO Box 17682

Portland, ME 04112

