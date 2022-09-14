WESTBROOK – Eugene “Gene” Green, 84, of Reed Street, Westbrook, died in Portland on Sept. 7, 2022 after a brief illness. He was born in Portland on Oct. 17, 1937, the son on the late George Green and Margaret (McAvoy) Green and was educated in local schools.

Gene had worked for J.J. Nissen for many years. Gene was an avid outdoorsman having spent many hours snowmobiling, 4 wheeling, hunting and fishing and especially loved his sports car and his Harley-Davidson. He was a very hard worker and loved to invent things when he needed something special for his needs.

Gene was predeceased by his wife of 46 years Priscilla (Gray) Green in 2002, one brother Earl Green; as well as his parents.

He is survived by son Scott Green of Old Orchard Beach, daughter Kim Green of Windham; brother Carl Green and his wife Betty of Portland, sister Linda Fonseca and her husband Robert of Essex Junction, Vt..; grandchildren, Brandica and Dave Kimball of Scarboro and Catrina Green of Westbrook; and great-grandchildren, Lily Rich, Marcus Green and Taylor Green.

Graveside services are scheduled for Saturday Sept. 17 at 11 a.m. at Brooklawn Memorial Park, 2002 Congress Street, Portland

Arrangements by Cliff Gray Cremation & Funeral Services, 60 Andrews Road, Bryant Pond.