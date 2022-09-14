SACO – Rosina “Rose” Balzano Foster passed away August 7, 2022 at Seal Rock Nursing Home in Saco. She was a graduate of Portland High School class of 1954.

She married her high school sweetheart, Harry G Foster Jr. They were married 58 years before his passing in 2014.

Early in life she worked for Nissan’s Bakery on Washington Avenue in Portland. After being a full-time stay at home mom, she worked for Reiche Elementary school as a kitchen server of which she loved very much!

She is survived by her three sons Michael and his wife Diane, Stephen and his wife Rainey, Gordon “Guy” and his fiancée Rachael Heath. She is also survived by her sister Frances Tetrault and brother-in-law Robert Tetrault; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents Gennaro and Raffella Balzano; her four brothers, Joseph, Vincent, Thomas, and Genaro Jr.; her grandson Michael Foster; and her brother-in-law William “Bill” Foster who lived with her and she cared for many years.

What has always been very clear to anyone that may have known her, was her life and love evolved within and around family. She was a wonderful dedicated mother and person; loving, caring, friendly, supportive, witty, fun, kind and firm to her word! Simply put, the Best!

There will be a celebration of life for Rosina in June 2023.

