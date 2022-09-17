HOLLIS – Cindy Walker-Butler, 57, passed away at home in Hollis on Sept. 10, 2022, with her husband at her side.

The full obituary and online condolence messages are available at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

Visitation will be held on Saturday Sept. 24 from 10 – 11 a.m. at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt. 22) in Buxton. A service will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m., followed by Hollis Fire Department Honors.