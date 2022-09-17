SACO – John C. Merry, Jr., 93, of Saco, peacefully passed from this life with his children by his side on Sept. 8, 2022. John ‘Jack’ was born in Manchester, NH on June 10, 1929, son of John C. Merry, Sr. and Gertrude Lydia (Fitzgerald) Merry.

Jack was the epitome of an optimist; he was always smiling and was known for his laugh; these traits continued to shine even in his final weeks. Jack had an effervescence for life and used this energy to lift others up – family, friends, colleagues and often total strangers.

Jack was the eldest son and had three siblings, whom he treasured, Nancy Bergere of Doylestown, Pa., Virginia Toppi Marriner (predeceased) of Portland, and David Merry (predeceased) of Marlboro, Conn.

Jack loved music, jazz being his favorite genre, and enjoyed playing the piano. Jack was a talented sportsman with style and finesse. He was an avid skier who taught his wife and children to downhill ski, straddling each child between his skis until they could go it alone. It was a good day when he could ski Tuckerman’s Ravine enjoying the hike and the descent on the open slopes. He also loved to skate; enjoying hockey games on the backyard rink and refereeing one of his sons’ hockey games at the town rink. Truly anytime Jack could be out in the cold and snow, he was happy – building ‘Olympic luge’ tracks in the yard for his children and creating snow sculptures and icicle stalagmites lining his perfectly shoveled driveway. Jack enjoyed summer sports as well – tennis, golf, hiking and body surfing in the Maine ocean.

Jack’s faith was ever present; he was an active member of the Catholic Church and a dedicated leader of Marriage Encounter.

Jack spent much of his childhood in South Portland. He graduated from Cheverus High School, Portland, in 1947. He went on to study Mathematics at Fairfield University in Connecticut and was among the first graduating class there in 1951 alongside his best friend and eventual brother-in-law, Orland Bergere.

Jack met the love of his life, Mary Joan Dinolfo Merry (predeceased), when he was only 17 years old in Cape Elizabeth, the town they returned to live in 1997. They were married on June 12, 1954 and shared an inspiring, loving marriage for 59 years.

Jack was most fulfilled when surrounded by his family including daughter, Nancy Charpentier of Portland and fiancé Walter James Weed of Lincolnville, and grandson Peter and partner Jillian Connelly of Nashua, N.H.; son, John Merry III and daughter-in-law Jennifer of Kennebunkport and grandsons John IV and wife Caitlyn, great grandchildren Finn and Emilia of Severna Park, Md., Charles and fiancée Megan Cadigan of Portland; son, Joseph Merry and daughter-in-law Regina (predeceased) of Arundel; daughter, Ann Boardman and son-in-law John of Kittery Point. Jack also loved reunions and visits with all nieces and nephews.

Jack had an interesting and varied career as an entrepreneur whose work ethic is one many want to emulate. His roles mostly focused on connecting with individuals, something he valued and prided himself on listening to his customers’ needs. Whether as the owner and operator of Rochester Sand and Gravel, the salesperson for modular homes, as real estate agent at Kendall Real Estate or at Maine Post and Beam in York, Maine, Jack felt obligated to help his clients to create and secure homes that aligned financially and would enhance their overall lifestyle. Jack also had a very creative side with photography being at the forefront. He created artistic photos and, as a ‘retirement job’, he became a wedding and family photographer. Jack’s life will be celebrated on Oct. 8, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 178 Elm St, Biddeford.

To help a future artist tell their story through photography, donations to Maine Media College are appreciated. Scholarship donations in memory of John C Merry, Jr

can be mailed to:

Maine Media College

PO Box 200

Rockport, ME 04856 or at https://www.mainemedia.edu/life-at-mmwc/ alumni-network/donate/