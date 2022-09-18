NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – Dwight L. Sanborn, 91, of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., unexpectedly passed away on Sept. 10, 2022. Even though God has called him home, his lifetime achievements remind many of us to live life to the fullest.

Dwight was born on May 18, 1931, to Howard L. Sanborn and Myrtie Pike in Standish. After he graduated from high school in South Paris, he enlisted in the Navy in 1951 and served during the Korean War chasing Russian submarines throughout the North Atlantic Ocean.

After returning home, he joined the family trucking business, headquartered in Portland, and with his brother Blaine, they built a large regional trucking company that serviced New England, Canada, and the Mid-Atlantic region. He worked in the business until 1986 when the company was sold.

Never one to truly understand or embrace retirement, Dwight continued other business pursuits in the areas of commercial real estate and freight container and trailer leasing. Dwight was also very proud of his 60 years as a member of the Scottish Rite of Northern Maine as a 32-degree Mason.

He enjoyed travel, golf, and his family. Some of his fondest memories are his two hole-in-ones, the many adventures with his three sons and six grandchildren, and his marriage of 52 years to his late wife, Patricia. After losing Patricia in 2011, he was blessed to meet another amazing woman, Lizabeth Brooks who became his caring partner and best friend for almost a decade until her passing in 2020.

Dwight was an extremely proud father of three sons whom he is survived by, Scott and daughter-in-law Nancy, Mark, and Andrew. He enjoyed that all three of his children attained the rank of Eagle Scout in Boy Scouts. He actively participated in camping trips and summer camps with his children. He was a grandfather of six, Scott Jr., Stephen, Andrew, Ryan, Meaghan, and Nicholas. Known to all as “Pop-Pop”, he always showed interest in his grandchildren’s lives whether it was through their sports, their college careers, or business pursuits. He traveled extensively with the entire family to many exciting destinations and wisely allowed Patricia to plan each trip.

Dwight was passionate and steadfast throughout his life and cared deeply about educating the next generation. He was quick to make friends and he stayed in touch with many neighbors from Maine to Florida and beyond. He willingly shared his insights and always wanted to know what was going on in each of our lives. His encouraging words will be greatly missed.

A celebration of life is to be scheduled at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Tunnels 2 Towers Foundation, or Wounded Warrior Project.

﻿T2T.org, or WoundedWarriorProject.org

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous