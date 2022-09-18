HOLLIS CENTER – John Daniel Sheahan, 76, passed away on Sept. 14, 2022, surrounded by his loving family after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

John was kind and generous but could be a force when necessary. He enjoyed a good laugh and a good debate with equal measure. He lived a life full of family, friends, Golden Retrievers, travel with his wife Barbara, and endless hours of woodworking and other projects. The doors of their lake house were open to everyone, and he particularly enjoyed it when his children and grandchildren visited.

He was born on Oct. 15, 1945, in Moline, Ill., as the middle child and only son of Daniel and Helen Sheahan. After living in Davenport, Iowa, for several years, John’s family eventually moved to Beloit, Wis., where he graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1963. He then attended Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa, and later, the University of Wisconsin-Madison, graduating in 1969. He married his first wife, Mandy, in 1968, with whom he had three children.

John spent his professional career in public relations, communications, television, and film production. He worked at AT&T and, later, Johnson and Johnson, where he served in various roles over 25 years, including on the company’s public relations response to the Tylenol Crisis of the 1980s. In addition, he served in the U.S. Army from 1969-1971.

He might be remembered best for his ability to tell stories, most of the time, with a dramatic flair. This talent clearly resulted from his early years in theater and music, but his Irish heritage also played a part. He was a wonderful listener, too, and would put down whatever he was doing to help anyone who asked. Later in life, he found much joy giving back to his community of Hollis Center, serving as board chair of the Hollis Center Public Library, chair of the New Town Complex Commission, and a member of the Indian Cellar Preservation Committee.

John is survived by his wife, Barbara; sister, Patricia Mauel, sister, Beth Swanson; daughter, Paige Wenk (Andrew), son, Ryan Sheahan (Teresa), son, Brandon Sheahan (Katie), stepsons Eric Hase (Hidi), Doug Hase (Carolyn), Alex Hase (Jessica); and 15 grandchildren.

He was preceded by his parents; and brothers-in-law Bill Mauel and Gary Swanson.

Even in the end, John remained optimistic and courageous in his fight against cancer. And although his family will miss him dearly, they take comfort in knowing that he is at peace now and already busy in his workshop in the sky.

Arrangements by Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, Buxton.

In place of flowers, the family asks to please consider donations to the Hollis Center Public Library, Salmon Falls Library, or the Indian Cellar Preservation Committee.