HOLLIS – Priscille R. Pinard, 70, of Hollis, passed away on Sept. 14, 2022. Priscille was born on Nov. 26, 1951, to Renald and Osithe (LaBranche) Rheault. She was educated at St. Andre’s school in Biddeford and graduated from Biddeford High School in 1969. Priscille was a member of St. Matthew’s Church in Limerick.

On March 13, 1971, Priscille married the love of her life, Ralph Pinard, at St. Joseph’s Church in Biddeford. Together, they had two children, Jeffrey and Jennifer. In 1990, Priscille began working for Martin’s Point as a System’s Analyst and Technical Trainer. She stayed with this career until her retirement.

Priscille had many hobbies. She loved knitting, trying her luck at casinos and working through computer activities. She loved to travel. Priscille and Ralph visited many areas around the country such as Tennessee and Missouri. However, they always seemed to end up in Florida. She was a member of the Jaycees from 1976-1981. She also taught CCD in Hollis from 1977-1982. Family meant the world to Priscille. Some of her greatest joys came by attending her grandchildren’s games and events.

Priscille was predeceased by her parents; and her sister, Claire Hevey.

Priscille is survived by her husband of 51 years, Ralph; son, Jeffrey Pinard and wife Sharon of Rollinsford, N.H., daughter, Jennifer Phillips and husband Christopher of North Waterboro; granddaughter, Madelyn Pinard, granddaughter, Christina Phillips, grandson, Brady Phillips; sister, Joan “Joey” Roberts and husband William of Biddeford, sister, Diane Bergeron of Arundel; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford. A funeral outside of mass will take place at Hope Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 11 a.m. Committal will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Biddeford.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to either the American Heart Association or St. Jude’s Hospital.

