PORTLAND – George E. Burnell, 77, passed away on Sept. 14, 2022. He was born in Portland on April 27, 1945, the son of the late George E. and Geraldine Burnell.

George graduated from Deering High School and University of Southern Maine, and served in the Air National Guard. George had a long career in banking and was at Casco Northern Bank for more than 25 years. George was an active member of the Eagles Club in Portland and the Moose Lodge in Scarborough.

George was a longtime member of Willow Dale Golf Club in Scarborough and an avid golfer. George loved to eat scallops from Bruno’s, clam chowder from Sue’s Seafood, and Sunday breakfast with bloody mary’s at the Moose Lodge. Most of all, he loved having two beers and a shot with his friends at the Eagles.

George was predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Susan Burnell; his sisters Barbara Millett, Sandra Purvis; and niece, Debra McDonnell.

George is survived by his nephew, Daniel Purvis and wife, Beth of Connecticut, Jon Millett and wife, Rachel of China, Maine, and Suzanne Bullett and husband Terry of Colorado.

A special thanks to Christine, Lindsay, and Jade for their friendship and care of George over the last three years.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday Oct. 1 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of Eagles at 184 St. John St., Portland. Dispersal of his ashes will be done privately with the family.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service, http://www.mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers,

memorial contributions can be made to the

Fraternal Order of

the Eagles at

184 St. John St.,

﻿Portland, ME 04102

for the lifelong friendships George held there.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous