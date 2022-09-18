PORTLAND – Michael G. Butler was born on July 31, 1943, in Sanford, and passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones on Sept. 7, 2022.﻿

This small-town boy graduated as class president from Sanford High School 1961. He was known for crazy antics throughout his adolescence, as his many friends, namely “Hopkins, Remy, Roussin, Fluet, Kallis and Nunan” can attest. He was an athlete, a gentleman and a scholar with a quick wit and impish grin. Mike co-captained the Sanford High School Redskins football team and fell in love with the head cheerleader. He attended Bowdoin College and then married Judy. They enjoyed raising their three daughters and remained lifelong friends.

Mary (Hilton, Butler) Camire shared the Bridgton years with Dad and black lab, Pepper, on Christmas Tree Shores.

Mike and his longtime partner Suzanne Iatesta shared a love of boating and of their sweet pug pup, Sophie. They remained close friends over the years.

Michael’s early employment began at Ted’s Fried Clams in Shapleigh. His lengthy career as a “trucker” started in the family business at Butler Oil Company. Mike later hit the big road as an independent driver cross-country. His CB handle was “Yankee Bandit.” He returned to hauling petroleum with Downeast Energy for several years. Michael also embarked on a few business “adventures” including a firewood business, Up In Smoke, and was co-proprietor of Washington Square Saloon in Sanford.

In retirement he enjoyed reading, walking, sporting events, crockpot cooking, boating, nautical ropework, homebrewing, guitar, banjo, crossword puzzles and cribbage. For years he was a fixture in the bleachers as his grandchildren’s biggest fan.

Without a doubt, humor was a fuel for this good man. He always had an irreverent retort at the ready, even telling his toddler grandkids to “Get a job!” When asked how he was, “Finest kind, for a man of my age and condition!” And he often remarked, “If I’d known I was gonna live this long, I woulda taken better care of myself!” Our longtime sign-off with him has been “See ya, Love ya, Bye.”

He was predeceased by his parents Helen E. (Worcester) Butler and Myron A. Butler of Sanford/Alfred; and infant grandson, Benjamin M. Alexandre.

Surviving are his children Jennifer (Butler) Roberts of Biddeford, Laura (Butler) Alexandre of Sanford, and Susan (Butler) Lane of Portland, sons-in-law Dennis Roberts, Michael Alexandre and Bruce Lane; mother of their children, Judith Cibelli (Butler) McNeil of Waterboro; grandchildren Hannah Roberts, Erin Roberts, Simon Roberts, Elijah Alexandre, John-Paul Alexandre, Emily Lane, Zachary Lane; and his favorite sister, Roody (Rhoda) Butler of Alfred.

Our family wishes to extend the deepest gratitude to Northern Light Hospice, Dr. Tim DeGrinney, Dr. Tom Vanderkloot, his many other medical professionals and Carll-Heald and Black Funeral Homes. We also wish to express a special thank you to the wonderful staff and residents of Ashton Gardens in Portland where Mike called home for the past three years. He was the earliest of early birds to every meal and spent hours with his new friends there breaking bread, sharing stories and challenging one another at trivia.

Family and friends of Michael are invited to celebrate him with memories and brunch, Wednesday Oct. 5, 11 a.m. at the Sanford Country Club.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to:

Sanford Alumni Association,

P.O. Box 1424,

Sanford, ME 04073.

