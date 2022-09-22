SCARBOROUGH – Lila E. White, long-time resident of Jersey City, N.J. and Falmouth, passed away in Scarborough on Monday Sept. 19, 2022, following a short illness. She was 85 years old.

Lila was born Oct. 14, 1936 in Jersey City, N.J., the daughter of Dr. Edward R. and Lila (Sullivan) White.

Growing up in Jersey City, N.J., Lila graduated from Misericordia University in 1957 and taught English at Nutley High School in New Jersey.

She completed her graduate studies at San Diego State University in 1962. After receiving her master’s degree, she returned to Jersey City, N.J. to deal with her addiction to alcohol. This experience led to her to a 40-year career providing counseling and support to others struggling to overcome addictions. She was also a consultant to hospitals and other health-care providers around the country who were seeking to improve their treatment and recovery programs for addicts. Before her retirement in 2000, Lila was the director of the Employee Assistance Program of the Jersey City Board of Education.

Once retired, Lila moved to Maine. She lived on Islesboro, an island off Camden for 10 years before moving to the town of Falmouth, just north of Portland.

Lila was an avid sailor most of her life and loved competing in races. She was also a great theatre and opera buff and enjoy traveling, especially to Rome. But of all her interests and accomplishments, Lila felt her greatest achievement was her life-long devotion to her Catholic faith. Lila was an active member of Holy Martyrs Parish in Falmouth; in the summertime she worshiped at her beloved St. Mary’s By the Sea on Islesboro. At Holy Martyrs, among other things, she organized and led an education program that explores the music, art, sculpture, theatre, opera and literature, highlighting their existence as worship venues. Recently Lila said her biggest regret was that she would miss the fall classes.

Friends and family will miss Lila’s spirit and determination – and her no-nonsense approach to dealing with life. She will be remembered for her strength and for her many acts of kindness and support over the years.

She is survived by her brother, Paul; and several nieces.

She was predeceased by her companion of 40 years, Maureen McCudden; and two brothers, Mark and Edward (Gui).

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Martyrs Church in Falmouth, Friday Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. and a Memorial Mass followed by interment, will be held on Islesboro at St. Mary’s next summer.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland. To view Lila’s memorial page or share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

