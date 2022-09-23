WESTBROOK – Lawrence W. Harnden, 83, of Westbrook, passed away on Sept. 17, 2022 at Maine Medical Center in Portland. He was born in Wilton on Oct. 29, 1938, son of Durwood and Elizabeth (Millett) Harnden.

Lawrence joined the Navy in 1955, serving 12 years as an aircraft engine mechanic, retiring in 1967. On April 25, 1964 he married the love of his life, Josephine “Josie” (Pesce), and together they started their family.

He is survived by his wife, Josephine M. (Pesce) Harnden; daughters Juliene Adriance (Dale), Cheryl Martel (David), and Laurene Dumond (Edmund), son, Joel Harnden; grandchildren Nicholas, Corey, Tyler, and Alexander Adriance, Kyle, Maresa, Adrianna Dumond, and Joel and Jenna Harnden; and a sister, Veronica Warner.

He was predeceased by his parents Durwood and Elizabeth Harnden; and grandson, Brandon E. Dumond.

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, Sept. 25 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Dolby, Blais & Segee Funeral Home, 35 Church St., Westbrook, ME 04092. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, Sept. 26 at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Westbrook, followed by burial in St. Hyacinth Cemetery on Stroudwater Street in Westbrook.

To leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Barbara Bush Foundation.