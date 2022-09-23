KENNEBUNK – Nicholas Andrew Jensen, 26, beloved son of Jack and Arleen Jensen, died suddenly on Sept. 19, 2022. Nicholas was born in Moscow, Russia on Feb. 21, 1996. He came home to his waiting family in June 1998. He was the most loving son and brother. He was a joy.

Nicholas attended local Kennebunk schools, excelling at gymnastics, karate, wrestling, and skiing. He graduated from Cheverus High School in Portland in 2013, where he was a member of the diving team and the sailing team. He graduated from the University of Maine in Orono in 2018. He studied psychology, was an accomplished diver, a devoted leader of Active Minds, and contributed to and was inspired by the VEMI Lab. Nicholas went on to coach the Bates College Diving Team, worked as a Certified Recovery Advisor for AWARE, and was a passionate entrepreneur and the proud founder of Medallion Bio Plastics.

Nicholas was a deep thinker, a philosopher, and a seeker. He had a curious mind and was a life-long learner. Nicholas lived life with gusto. Whatever he did, he was always all in. He loved meeting people, having new experiences, making music, creating art, and writing poetry. He enjoyed an early morning surf, an afternoon sail, a midnight skate session. Most of all he appreciated the small things like a meaningful conversation, the perfect pun, a unique sunset, a piece of chocolate, or just finding a heart shaped rock. Through it all, Nicholas made a lasting impression on the world.

He is survived by his loving parents, Jack and Arleen Jensen; his brother, Matthew Jensen, his sister, Amelie Jensen; as well as many aunts, uncles; cousins; and friends.

To honor Nicholas would be to find joy in the smallest aspects of life while simultaneously bringing the most joy to the people around you.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday, Sept. 26 from 1 to 3 p.m. and from 5 to 7 p.m. at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 11 a.m. at St. Martha’s Catholic Church, 30 Portland Rd., Kennebunk, followed immediately afterward by interment at Hope Cemetery, Kennebunk.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Nicholas’ book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com

Arrangements are entrusted to Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to

Day One,

525 Main St E,

So. Portland, ME 04106, or

Cheverus High School,

267 Ocean Ave.,

Portland, ME 04103

