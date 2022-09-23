Nancy A. Bessey Wilkinson 1946 – 2022 NORWAY – Nancy A. Bessey Wilkinson, 76, died peacefully with family by her side at Stephens Memorial Hospital in Norway on Sept. 20, 2022. She was born in Norway on June 12, 1946, the daughter of Allan S. and Nancy Beth Scribner Bessey. Nancy graduated from Oxford Hills High School in 1964 and later graduated from Auburn School of Commerce. Following graduation, she worked at Paris Manufacturing, Northeast Bank and making her career for many years at Bath Iron Works in Human Resources earning a certificate in Workers Compensation. Nancy lived in South Paris, Bath, and also in New Port Richey, Fla. with her companion, David Wallace. On the weekends, she would travel from Bath to South Paris to work in her flower gardens. The gardens were beautiful and she won the McLaughlin Perennial Garden Award. She loved old movies, animal planet and her cats. She and her companion, David, traveled to Aruba many times. Nancy is survived by her loving sisters Mary Lou Bessey, Roberta Bessey, Rose Ricci, Kathleen Childs, Lynn (Walter) Herrick, Bethany (Chris) Tielinen, brother, Fred (Mindy) Bessey; and numerous nieces and nephews. She loved her family dearly. Nancy was predeceased in death by her parents; brother, Kevin Bessey; and her companion, David Wallace. Visiting hours will be held at Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 45 Main St., South Paris, on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 4-6 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 1 p.m. at the Riverside Annex Cemetery in South Paris. Online condolences may be shared with her family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation in Nancy’s memory to Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills, Inc. P.O. Box 82 Norway, ME 04268

