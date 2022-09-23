SOUTH PORTLAND – Nicholas A. Young Jr., 88 years old, died Sept. 20, 2022 at home in South Portland.

He was born May 5, 1934 in Lawrence Mass. to parents Nicholas A. Young, Sr. and Sarah M. Ferrin. Nicholas graduated from Lawrence High School, class of 1951 and was a graduate of Lowell Technological Institute in 1972, with degree in Business Administration.

Nicholas was employed by Pacific Mills from 1951-1957, Raytheon from 1957-1965 and New England Telephone from 1965-1992.

He married the love of his life, Barbara F. Marsh, on Sept. 22, 1956. They were married for 55 years until her untimely death in 2011.

Nicholas enjoyed skiing, days on the beach at Biddeford Pool, winters in Florida, golfing with his wife and friends, and his loving family.

Predeceased by his parents; his two sisters, Joan Palmer and Sally Jordan; his cherished wife; his youngest daughter, Maureen Kissack; brother-in-law, James Jordan; and many other beloved family members.

Survived by daughter, Kathleen Young Littlefield, of South Portland, his son, Timothy Young and his wife, M. Consuelo Sanchez, of Wilbraham, Mass., son-in-law, Bruno Kissack, of El Paso, Texas; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandson.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland followed by a funeral service at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, 8 Two Lights Rd., Cape Elizabeth at 11 a.m. Burial after the service at Riverside Cemetery in Cape Elizabeth.

Donations in his memory may be made to Northern Light Home Care

and Hospice or

The American Red Cross