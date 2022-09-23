David Frank Lewis 1939 – 2022 FALMOUTH – David Frank Lewis, 82, of Brunswick, died Sunday Sept. 18, 2022 at Sedgewood Commons. He was born Nov. 3, 1939 in Sutton, Mass., the son of Rex Q. and Esther R. Skehan Lewis. He was a graduate of Millbury High School, class of ’57. He married Maria Sieverding on July 6, 1989 in Beacon, N.Y. He served in the U.S. Airforce form 1957 -1961 and then in the U.S. Army from 1964 -1980, retiring as Sergeant First Class. He was a proud decorated Vietnam veteran and Senior Drill Instructor at Fort Dix, N.J. His foreign service included France, Africa (Belgian Congo), and the Republic of Vietnam. David loved to golf, paint and enjoyed tinkering around the house. He was predeceased by a sister, Barbara Roberts. He is survived by his wife Maria Lewis of Brunswick; two sons, Shawn Lewis and wife, Kristen of Cumberland, Evan Lewis of Brunswick; a sister, Nancy Lewis of Millbury; four grandchildren, Samantha, Oscar, Ruby, Audrey. There will be a family viewing from 10:30 a.m. till noon at the Turgeon Funeral Home, Millbury, Mass. Friends and family are invited to celebrate a graveside service with military honors 12:30 p.m. Saturday Sept. 24 in the West Sutton Cemetery, Sutton, Mass. Internment services will be in the care of the Turgeon Funeral Home, Millbury, Mass. Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at http://www.brackettfh.com . In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association ( http://www.alz.org )

