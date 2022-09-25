SPRINGVALE – E. J. Roland Normand, 77, of Springvale, passed away Sept. 7, 2022, with his beloved family by his side.

Roland was born in Portland on Sept. 28, 1944 to Ernest and Sadie (Morin) Normand. He grew up in Sanford where he attended local Catholic schools, graduating from St. Ignatius High School in 1962. Roland went on to complete his bachelor’s degree at Franklin Pierce College and master’s degree at the University of Southern Maine.

Following college, he began a teaching career in New Hampshire prior to returning home and continuing to teach elementary school at Notre Dame School. He later went on to teach at Sanford Junior High School and completed his career there as a guidance counselor. During his career at Sanford Junior High School, he met his future wife, Mary-Ellen Reeks. They married in 1975, and together they raised three children and shared 47 blessed years of marriage and love of family.

In 1976, after leaving his career in education, Roland began working for his father-in-law at Walter Reeks Buick-Oldsmobile in Sanford. He became the dealer principal in 1980 until his retirement in 2008.

Following his retirement, Roland developed a great love for the game of golf. This became a favorite pastime. He was a longtime member of the Sanford Country Club, where he enjoyed regular tee times with the “Bandits”, and other local groups of fellow golfers. Roland was a past or present member of the Knights of Columbus, Kiwanis, Elks and Lions Club. He was a longtime communicant of Notre Dame Church in Springvale.

Roland had a great joy for music, dancing, playing guitar, woodworking, Wells Beach and ice cream (Butter Pecan, in particular). He sang and performed in many musicals as a student.

After retirement, he and his wife spent winters at their home in Florida, enjoying the company of wonderful neighbors and special friends they made over the years.

He will be remembered as a devoted, kind, fun loving and patient husband, father, grandpa and friend. His grandchildren held a special place in his heart. He loved sharing and showing off their photos which were always in his wallet or phone.

Roland was predeceased by his parents; and sister, Jeanne d’Arc Therrien.

He is survived by his loving wife, Mary-Ellen of Springvale; three adoring children, Sara-Jane Normand of Sanford, Dr. Jonathan Normand and wife, Jennifer, of Sanford, Erin R. Therrien and husband, Jeffrey, of Springvale; four grandchildren, Sophie, Maeve, Finley and Bryce Therrien; a nephew, Dale Ashby and several other nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at St. Therese of Lisieux Parish, Holy Family Church in Sanford followed by a private burial.

A special acknowledgement and thank you to the team at Southern Maine Hospice for their support and kindness.

Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.

To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visitwww.blackfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider sending a memorial contribution to the

Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Northern New England Chapter,

114 Perimeter Rd.,

Nashua, NH 03063