WESTBROOK – Joan Beverly Deshaies, 92, sadly passed away on Sept. 19, 2022, with her family by her side.

Joan was a graduate of Deering High School. She had a great love for flowers and was an avid gardener and loved to read. She was fondly referred to in the family as a virtual knitting machine. Everyone in the family was fortunate to be recipients of sweaters, afghans, quilts, hats, and socks.

Joan and Amie settled in Westbrook and enjoyed a very close relationship with their neighbors and best friends, Pete and Betty. They were inseparable and their families grew very close. She retired from the Westbrook school system to enjoy her family. Her family bought a camp at Moosehead Lake as a result of the love of the outdoors imparted on the entire family by her husband. They spent every minute possible there for several years.

They eventually moved to Parsonfield, finally residing at Stroudwater Lodge in Westbrook. They enjoyed years there with family visiting and their “second family”, the staff at Stroudwater Lodge. We would like to thank them for making their final years as wonderful as possible.

Joan was predeceased by her husband, Maurice; and sisters, Barbara and Betty, both of Portland.

She is survived by her daughter, Michelle and husband, Tim of Colorado, her son, Mark and his wife, Stephanie of Standish; and granddaughters Jamie and Katherine “Katie”. Joan will surely be missed by us all.

A visitation will be held, 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 27 at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 35 Church St. To express condolences and participate in Joan’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com