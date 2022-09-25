VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Marion D. Allen, 64, of Virginia Beach, Va. gained her angel wings on Sept. 22, 2022.

Marion was born in Connecticut on Oct. 2, 1957, but lived most of her life in the Portland area. She was a graduate of Deering High School and SMTC. Marion enjoyed bingo, crafting and spoiling her many nieces and nephews. Marion had a kind heart and everyone who had the fortune to know her was better for it.

Marion was predeceased by her mother Miriam Aceto; sisters Irene Landry and Susan Bryant, and brother, John Aceto.

She is survived by her father, Camillo Aceto of Gorham; brothers Richard Sukeforth (Linda) of Windham, David Sukeforth (Jodi) of Severn, Md., Michael Aceto (Laurie) of Gorham, Joseph Aceto (Tracey) of Windham and sisters Camilla Gugenberger (James) of Virginia Beach, Va. and Cathi Bradley (Paul) of Lovell; and many nieces, nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; extended family and friends.

A private family gathering in celebration of Marion’s life will be held at a later date.