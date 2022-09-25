OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Janine P. Young, of Kavanaugh Road died peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 at her home having been ill with dementia, with her loving husband of 42 years by her side at all times.

Janine was born in Lewiston on Nov. 11, 1929, the daughter of the late Emilier and Yvonne (Hamil) Painchaude. She attended Ave Maria Academy where all her classes were taught in French in the morning and English in the afternoon, she lived there during the school year, going home on some weekends. She then went to Lewiston High School for her junior and senior years graduating with high honors in the class of 1947. She then attended Chamberlain College of Design and Interior Decorating in Boston.

Janine worked as a stay at home mom for several years raising her family. Her first job was working for Moran Tug Boats in Portland as an office manager. Her duties included setting up of supplies and schedules for tankers coming into the harbor. She then worked as a secretary for Special Education with the South Portland School District and then the Falmouth School District from which she retired.

In her retirement years Janine was a volunteer with the Portland Visitors Bureau for more than 20 years.

Janine was predeceased by a son, Andrew Nye, a stepson, Patrick Young.

She is survived by her husband, William E. Young Jr. of Old Orchard Beach; two sons, Charles Nye and his wife, Barbara of Washington, and Stuart Nye of Bridgton, three stepchildren, Billy Young and his wife, Heidi of Windham, Shannon Franklin and her husband, Brent of Buxton, Renee’ DeCamillas and her husband Jesse of Bar Mills; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, Black Point Rd., Scarborough. Burial will be in Black Point Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 1024 Broadway, South Portland.

To view Janine’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous