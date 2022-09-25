WESTBROOK – Sandra (Trzenska) Perry, 78, passed away peacefully on Sept. 22, 2022 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Portland on June 7, 1944, the daughter of Roman and Octavia (Smith) Trzenska.

Sandra attended Westbrook Schools and graduated from Westbrook High School in 1962. She attended Westbrook College where she studied medical assisting. She went on to have a career spanning 32 years at Maine Medical Center where she started in the medical records room, eventually retiring as the executive administrative secretary for the neonatology unit.

On May 15, 1965, Sandra married Dale Perry and together they raised a family. Sandra was a member of the Red Hat Club and enjoyed time with her girlfriends. She and her husband were also members of a couples bowling league at Prides Corner Bowling Lanes. She loved to play cards with friends, swim, lay in the sun, and travel.

Her travels took her on several European cruises to England, Italy, and Greece to name a few. She also loved to R.V., visiting all of the parts of Alaska twice with her husband and friends, Jean and Bob Coulliard.

Most of all she loved being a mother and grandmother, making Christmas candy with her daughter, and always making sure that her granddaughter, Kerri, had a cinnamon bun before she got on the bus every morning.

In addition to her parents, Sandra was predeceased by her brother, David Trzenska, DMD; and aunts Jean Barry and Virginia Pelton.

She is survived by her loving husband; daughter, Jennifer Lombardo and her husband, James, son, Stephen Perry and partner, Becky King; grandchildren Alex Maxwell and partner, Jamie Leo, Kerri Dubendris and partner, Kalyn Credle, Joseph Perry, and Kayla Perry; great-grandchildren Kinsley and Marley; best friends Judy and Bruce Violette; childhood friends Donnabeth Winslow and Ellie Gagnon; and special cousin, Ken Pelton, his wife, Sue, and their children, Ken and Erik Pelton.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service, 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 1 at Woodlawn Cemetery, Westbrook. A reception at Bruno’s Restaurant, 33 Allen Ave., Portland will follow the graveside service.

To express condolences and to participate in Sandra’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

In lieu of flowers, donations in Sandra’s memory may be sent to

Gosnell Memorial Hospice House,

11 Hunnewell Rd.,

Scarborough, ME 04074