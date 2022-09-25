PORTLAND – Cpl. Bartley T. Mulkern, Jr., 71, known as “Bucky” to those closest to him, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.

Bucky was born on Nov. 11, 1950 in Portland to his parents Bartley T. Mulkern, Sr. and Dorothy Willett. When Bucky was just 18, he decided to join the United States Marine Corps.

Bucky was a decorated veteran who proudly served in Vietnam in the Motor Transport with some of his closest friends. After serving in Vietnam, Bucky moved back to Portland where he joined the Laborers Union, Local 12. In 1992, due to an injury, he retired early.

Bucky met and fell for Roxanne (Pinkham) and he called his favorite “pain in his butt” (the feeling was mutual), until they officially married in 2008. Prior to their marriage, Roxanne and Bucky gave birth to their beloved son, Joseph Patrick Mulkern, who they affectionately nicknamed “JoePat.”

Bucky loved hosting Friday night happy hour at his home, where all were invited. As his health began to decline, he enjoyed Sunday morning “church service” also held at his home. He was a lifetime member of the AmVets, VFW, Eagles, and American Legion where he frequently swapped stories with his retired comrades. Bucky appreciated the vintage things in life whether it was film, literature, or music. His most recent favorite activity was feeding his granddog, Maggie, anything and everything.

He is survived by his wife, Roxanne Mulkern; son, Joseph Mulkern, future daughter-in-law, Jillian DiNardo; and sister, Barbara Mulkern.

The family invites all able to attend visiting hours from 2 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home located at 660 Brighton Ave., Portland, ME 04102.

To share memories of Bucky or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, http://www.athutchins.com

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Maine based Travis Mills Foundation, supporting recalibrated veterans and their families.

