WEST WARWICK, R.I. – Deborah A. “Debbie” Atwill passed away at her home in West Warwick, R.I., on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, following a multi-month difficult journey of a variety of health issues. ﻿

Debbie was born on July 16, 1945, at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Conn. Her proud parents were Dr. George I, Geer, Jr. and Wilhelmina Natalie German Geer.

﻿Debbie grew up in South Portland and Higgins Beach, Maine. She graduated from SPHS in 1963 as the first female Class President in its history. In the summer prior to her Sr. year, she was an American Field Service exchange student in Denmark. That fall, she was head majorette at SPHS.

﻿In, September 1963, she went to URI in the dental hygiene curriculum. graduating in 1965. She held multiple dental hygiene positions in both Massachusetts and Rhode Island. ﻿

A major highlight in Deb’s life was giving birth to her son Mark. Soon after he was born, it was apparent that he would be a special needs child. Debbie joyfully took care of him at home until it was determined he needed additional care. He was accepted at Crystal Springs School and Home for profoundly challenged children in Assonet, Mass., where he lived until his passing in 2002 at age 20.﻿

Debbie converted to the Catholic faith in 1995. She developed a bond with Father Francis Giudice of the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul in Providence, R.I. He hired her to be an outreach employee of his church.

﻿While an employee at the Cathedral, she went on several mission trips to Haiti. She also assisted Father Giudice taking Pilgrims across Europe to shrines and later answered the call

to go to Poland and the Holy Land to bring back information to share with the world. She worked under Father Giudice until his retirement in 2004.

﻿The next chapter in Debbie’s work life was being a care-giver to the elderly. She retired in 2010.

﻿Among her many joys, two stood out: her family and sharing her faith. She believed in God winks and what occurs in one’s life is more than coincidence.

﻿Along with her parents and son, she is preceded in death by her brother George (Steve) I. Geer III.﻿

She is survived by her sister Daryl Geer, brother Charles Geer, sister-in-law Maureen Geer Daffner and husband Howard, nieces Julia Geer, Allison Parks and husband Will, great niece

Finley Parks, great nephew George Parks, as well as, many cousins and innumerable friends whom she treasured.

﻿The family wishes to acknowledge Debbie’s neighbor Judy Krekorian, who kept them abreast of Debbie’s health status throughout her difficult health journey.

﻿Due to Covid and its complications for others plus all family being in distant locations, per Debbie’s request, there will be no visiting hours or funeral. She will be buried in the Assonet, Mass., burial grounds alongside her beloved son Mark.﻿

Arrangements are being made through Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory in West Warwick, R.I. The full obituary can be read at carpenterjenks.com.﻿

If anyone wishes to make a memorial donation, Debbie’s closest charity work was through Providence Haiti Outreach,

125 Scituate Avenue,

Cranston, RI 02910.