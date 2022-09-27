HOLLIS – Randall P. “Randy” Sellner, 65, died Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at Mercy Hospital.

Randy was born in New Ulm, Minnesota, on Dec. 2, 1956, the son of the late Richard and Joanne (Beede) Sellner.

He was raised in Portland Maine and attended Cathedral and Portland High School. Randy married Karen Fowles in 1978. He worked at DiPietro’s Market and the Osteopathic Hospital of Maine before moving to Maryland in 1981. While living in Maryland, he worked at Johns Hopkins Hospital and Frank’s Den. IDEXX was his employer for the past 19 years. Randy enjoyed collecting sports memorabilia and was was a fan of The Minnesota Vikings and Boston Red Sox. He loved music, played the drums, and loved to sing, especially karaoke. He enjoyed making people laugh and was known for his ability to tell a joke. Randy loved spending time with family and friends at the family camp in Warren.

Randy was predeceased by his brothers, Russell and Robert Sellner. He is survived by his wife, Karen; his brothers, Richard Sellner of Colorado Springs, Ronald Sellner and his wife Wanda of Hollis, Kevin Sellner of Lewiston; sisters, Cathy Steeves and her husband Bob of Windham, Elizabeth Sellner of Portland, Marion Sellner and Marianna Russo of Portland; brother-in-law, Don Fowles and his wife Liz of Rockland; nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Friends and family of Randy’s are invited to celebrate his life on October 8, from 12-4 p.m., at the American Legion Post 197, 300 Conant St., Westbrook, Maine. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland. To view Randy’s memorial page or share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

