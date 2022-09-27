WESTBROOK – Julia M. Proctor, 86, of Westbrook died on, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in the comfort of her home and with family her by her bedside.
She was born on June 1, 1936, in Portland, a daughter of Nazaire V. and Bessie C. (Metcalf) Plourde.
She is survived by her husband Edward Proctor; two children, Daniel and Teresa; four grandchildren, Jessica, Tanya, Joseph, and Erika; four great grandchildren, Delila, Ayla, Harper, and Jordyn.We are very grateful for all of the support and care that South Portland Beacon hospice provided to our loved one.
A private graveside service for Julia will be held at the Murch Cemetery in South Casco. Arrangements are in the care of the Hall Funeral Home in Casco where condolences and tributes may be shared with her family at http://www.hallfuneralhome.net.
