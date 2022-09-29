Art

Jane Croteau Oil Paintings: Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton, on view to Oct. 6, gallery302.com.

Pulped Under Pressure: Art Gallery, 5 University Way, Gorham. With traditional hand papermaking at its core, exhibit underscores important contemporary issues steeped in history and craft. On view to Dec. 10, usm.maine.edu.

Film

Ongoing

Bridgton Twin Drive-In Theatre: 383 Portland Road, Bridgton. Check the drive-in’s Facebook page for weekly schedule.

Magic Lantern movie theater: 9 Depot St., Bridgton. See magiclanternmovies.com for listings.

Pride’s Corner Drive-In: 651 Bridgton Road (Route 302) Westbrook, open Friday & Saturday; see PridesCornerDriveIn on Facebook for listings.

Museums

Marrett House: Tours every first and third Saturday of the month until Oct. 15 at 40 Ossipee Trail East, Standish. All visitors must follow state COVID-19 guidelines, $6-$15, historicnewengland.org.

Music

Sept. 30

Sonny Landreth & Cindy Cashdollar: 8 p.m., Stone Mountain Arts Center, 695 Dugway Road, Brownfield.

Oct. 1

Whiskey Horse: 8 p.m. Skips’s Lounge, 288 Narragansett Trail, Buxton.

Oct. 3

The Fryeburg Fair Monday Night Show featuring Nouveau Redneck: 8 p.m. Fryeburg Fair Association, 115 Main St., Fryeburg.

Oct. 5

Shawn Colvin: 8 p.m., Stone Mountain Arts Center, 695 Dugway Road, Brownfield.

Oct. 7

Palomino Motel & Griffin William Sherry: 6 p.m., Stone Mountain Arts Center, 695 Dugway Road, Brownfield.

Ongoing

Songwriters Circle: Denmark Arts Center, 50 West Main St., Denmark. Local songwriters meet at 7 p.m., every second and fourth Monday to share original tunes and collaborate on new renditions. Open to musicians at any point in their study/career. Skip’s Lounge: 288 Narragansett Trail, Buxton, live entertainment Friday and Saturday nights. facebook.com/buxtonsplacetobe.

The Frog and Turtle: 3 Bridge St., Westbrook: Live music Thursday-Saturday; schedule at thefrogandturtle.com/music.

