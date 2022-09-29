Bean supper – Saturday, Oct. 1, 4:30-6 p.m., White Rock Community Clubhouse, 34 Wilson Road, Gorham. Eat in or take out, no pre-orders. Two kinds of beans, coleslaw, potato salad, macaroni & cheese, biscuits, hot dogs and dessert. Those who are not vaccinated should wear masks. $10, $5.

All-you-can-eat bean supper – Saturday, Oct. 1, 5-6 p.m., American Legion Auxiliary, 15 Lewiston Road, Gray. Kidney beans, navy beans, chop suey, red hot dogs, coleslaw, casseroles, bread and butter, punch and coffee. $12; $6, children 5-11; and free, under 5.

Free community meal – Wednesday, Oct. 5, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. COVID precautions are still being taken such as wearing masks except while eating, and spaced seating.

Bean supper – Saturday, Oct. 8, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Two kinds of baked beans, red hot dogs, coleslaw, American chop suey, bread and butter, homemade pies, and beverages. Purchase tickets at the door, $10, $4.50.

Turkey dinner – Saturday, Oct. 8, 4:30-6 p.m., Highland Lake Grange, corner of Route 302 and Hardy Road, Westbrook. Roasted turkey, vegetables, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, bread, cranberry sauce and cake. $10. Please have exact price for meal(s) you want. No substitutions, no pre-orders, you drive up, pay and receive your meal.

