SOUTH PORTLAND – Alicia M. Rowe, 40, of South Portland, died from cardiac arrest, on Sept. 24, 2022 at Maine Medical Center. Alicia was born on Nov. 27, 1981 at Maine Medical Center to Wayne Rowe and Debra Matthews. She attended South Portland High School.

Alicia loved playing and being silly with all the littles of the family, their “Peisha” as they would call her. She had a natural talent for drawing and an undeniable love for music and their lyrics. She always said there’s a song made for each moment. Her genuine smile will stay with us until one sweet day. We love you.

Survived by her daughter, Cierra Rowe of South Portland; mother, Debra Matthews of South Portland; sister, Ashley Rowe of South Portland; Devonie and Kaden, niece and nephew; along with her Mimi; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

