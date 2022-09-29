WINDHAM – Wendell G. Whitehouse, 58, passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 22, 2022 in Windham. He was born in Farmington on Oct. 31, 1963 to Wayne L. and Shirley M. (Bowie) Whitehouse.

He attended Jay schools and received an associates degree at Kennebec Valley Technical College and advanced to a Journeyman Lineman. Wendell enjoyed his work and was proud to work for IBEW Local 104 and would often be seen wearing shirts with their logo. He worked for many years in Michigan and California, residing in Windham since returning to Maine in 2004.

Wendell was very compassionate, kind and generous. A friend to all. He adored his children and especially enjoyed his grandchildren. He always wanted them to remember having fun with him. He taught them to ride their bicycles and played many games with them. He truly loved and enjoyed his many friends at Dunridge Circle where he lived.

He is survived by his mother, Shirley Batchelder, stepfather, Robert Batchelder; son, Thomas Whitehouse, daughter, Teena Martinage and her husband, Zachary; grandchildren Iauna, Camryn, Elise, Elijah, Leon, and Aleena; brother, Wayne C. Whitehouse, sister, Debra Morse, stepbrother, Peter Batchelder; special nephew, Steven Morse and family; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and his beloved cat, Grace.

There will be a celebration of life at a later date as well as a private family service at Birchland Cemetery in North Jay.

