Veterans cookout a success

Dennis Marrotte, commander Post 62 of the American Legion, reported a good turnout at a barbecue for Westbrook Veterans Appreciation Day on Sept. 17.

The cookout provided an opportunity for those attending to meet Post 62 members and officers.

The cookout food and grill were provided by Maine Community Bank, Marrotte said, and Westbrook Public Services and the Westbrook Veterans Services Office, both led by Arty Ledoux, provided picnic tables and tents.

Student gets high honor

Westbrook High School senior Natalie LaBrie has been named a Commended Student in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program, according to high school Co-Principal Wendy L. Harvey.

About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 students who entered the 2023 competition by taking the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. More than 2 million students took the 2021 test.

“These students represent a valuable national resource; recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation. We hope that this recognition will help broaden their educational opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic success,” a National Merit Scholarship spokesperson said in a press release.

Blessing the rescues

The Rev. Lou Phillips, pastor of St. Anthony of Padua Parish in Windham, Westbrook and Gorham, will bless the animals at the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland’s Arthur P. Girard Adoption Center, 217 Landing Road in Westbrook, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4.

The special event is in honor of the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi, who was known for his love of all of God’s creatures.

“We were looking to do a different, nontraditional blessing of pets this year. We reached out to the animal shelter, and they were very receptive to the idea,” Phillips said in a news release. “We thought that those potential adoptee pets are in most need of a blessing.”

The parish also will sponsor a donation drive for dog and cat food, blankets, and toys to benefit the shelter.

Grange award meeting

Highland Lake Grange is hosting its annual community service award presentation at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29.

Attendees should bring a refreshment to share for the fellowship after the meeting, which is not expected to last more than 90 minutes. Members are asked to arrive by 6:40 p.m. to help set up refreshments.

The grange is located at the corner of Route 302 and Hardy Road.

Historians to hear Leavitt

Lynn Leavitt, Westbrook’s sustainability coordinator, will speak at a meeting of the Westbrook Historical Society at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the community center, 426 Bridge St. Refreshments will be served.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Sept. 27, 1972, that Kimberly Ann Tanguay, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Tanguay of Brown Street, had celebrated her first birthday on Sept. 15.

