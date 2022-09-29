Maine honor for Michie

Angela Michie was recently selected as the Maine Town and City Clerks Association’s Deputy Clerk of the year.

Town Clerk John Myers nominated Michie in July and she received the award in Waterville at the clerks annual meeting on Sept. 15. “I am so proud of Angela,” Myers said in an email to the American Journal.

Her husband, Jim Michie, and Buxton Select Board Chairman Frank Pulsoni attended the presentation, Myers said.

Angela was appointed as Buxton’s deputy town clerk on Oct. 19, 2015. She also serves Buxton as deputy registrar of voters, Inland Fisheries and Wildlife agent, motor vehicle agent, deputy tax collector, and deputy town treasurer.

“Angela’s customer service skills are exceptional, second to none,” Myers wrote in the nomination. “Angela is always willing and ready to do any job. When a job needs to be done, she does it.”

Myers also cited Michie’s work in organizing the town’s parade and her leadership as co-chairperson of the town’s 250th celebration in August.

“Her work in the clerk’s office goes above and beyond what is required by the job title,” Myers wrote.

The association launched the award in 2010 and Michie is the 12th recipient.

