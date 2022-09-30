There is one clear choice for senator from Maine Senate District 32 (Arundel, Biddeford, Dayton, Hollis and Lyman). That’s Henry Ingwersen, previously a state representative, who served this area well.
Henry is a former educator who understands that our communities are stronger when we make sure that everyone can afford to live and raise families here. He knows how things work. Among his endorsements, to date, are the Maine AFL-CIO, the Maine Education Association and Planned Parenthood.
Henry is an experienced bee-keeper, giving him a finely-tuned understanding of environmental issues as they confront Maine and the country generally.
I urge my fellow constituents to vote for Henry Ingwersen on Nov. 8.
James Flint
Biddeford
