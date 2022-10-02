Pasta alla vodka and risotto are two of my all-time favorite dishes (risotto is arguably my favorite breakfast, don’t ask!), so I’m honestly shocked it’s taken me so many years to combine them.

My twist on the Italian American classic that came to fame in the ’80s, and is traditionally made with penne, is a case of more is more: rich, creamy risotto made even richer, creamier and more flavorful. I start out just as I would with risotto: shallots sizzling in butter and olive oil. I then add a robust amount of garlic, followed by tomato paste, which is where we start to take the alla vodka spin.

I cook the tomato paste until it’s a deep, brick red, before adding Calabrian chiles for heat but also for more complex fruity, peppery flavor. Then, the star ingredient: vodka. And I always flambé! (But this dish doesn’t require it and will be equally delicious if you choose the less dramatic approach and simply add vodka to the pan, and stir and simmer to cook off the alcohol and release any bits stuck to the bottom.)

Next come the gradual additions of stock and a mini arm workout from all the stirring.

The super-rich finishing touches? Freshly grated parmesan, mascarpone and heavy cream, which take this already decadent dish to the next level.

I like to finish mine with fresh basil from my garden, which helps balance all that cheese and cream, and then I try not to inhale it straight out of the pot.

Advertisement

Risotto Alla Vodka

45 minutes

4 servings (makes about 4 cups)

Risotto alla vodka is as delicious as it sounds. By combining creamy risotto with pasta alla vodka sauce, food writer Eitan Bernath delivers a decadent recipe that’s bursting with flavor. The addition of Calabrian chiles makes the final dish spicy, so adjust their amount based on your preference.

Storage Notes: The risotto is best freshly made; refrigerate leftovers for up to 3 days. Gently reheat over low heat with a little stock or water to loosen it up until the desired consistency is achieved.

INGREDIENTS

Advertisement

4 cups no-salt-added or reduced-sodium vegetable stock

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 large shallot, minced

Fine salt

5 cloves garlic, minced or finely grated

Advertisement

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 to 3 teaspoons minced Calabrian chiles (1 to 3 chiles)

1 1/4 cups (about 9 ounces) arborio rice

1/4 cup vodka

1/2 cup warm water, as needed (optional)

1/2 cup (2 1/2 ounces) grated parmesan cheese, plus more for serving

Advertisement

1/2 cup heavy cream

1/4 cup mascarpone or ricotta cheese

Freshly ground black pepper

1/4 cup fresh basil leaves, torn

DIRECTIONS

In a medium pot over low heat, bring the stock to a simmer, then cover and keep hot.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in a large heavy-bottomed pot over medium heat, combine the olive oil, butter, shallot and a generous pinch of salt and cook, stirring, until the shallots begin to soften, about 2 minutes. Add the garlic and cook, stirring, until softened, about 2 minutes. Add the tomato paste and Calabrian chiles, and cook, stirring, until the tomato paste is toasted and becomes dark brick red, 2 to 4 minutes.

Add the rice and cook, stirring often, until the edges are translucent and the rice starts to smell nutty, about 2 minutes. Pour in the vodka and cook until it reduces by half, about 1 minute. (If you want a dramatic show, you can also carefully light the vodka on fire using a long lighter to cook the alcohol out.)

Begin adding the simmering stock, about 1 cup at a time, stirring often, until the rice has absorbed most of the liquid before adding more, 4 to 5 minutes. After 20 to 25 minutes, taste the rice for doneness; it should be tender but with a slight bite to it. If you prefer a looser risotto, you can make a final addition of 1/2 cup of warm water.

Once the rice has absorbed the last addition of liquid, add the parmesan cheese, heavy cream, and mascarpone or ricotta cheese, and stir until fully melted and combined.

Taste, and season with additional salt and the black pepper, and garnish with the fresh basil. Remove from the heat and serve.

Nutrition information per serving (1 cup, using no-salt-added stock and ricotta cheese) | Calories: 613; Total Fat: 30 g; Saturated Fat: 16 g; Cholesterol: 78 mg; Sodium: 598 mg; Carbohydrates: 63 g; Dietary Fiber: 1 g; Sugar: 0 g; Protein: 13 g

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: