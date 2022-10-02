WESTBROOK – Donald “Donnie” A. Labrecque, 85, passed away peacefully on Sept. 25, 2022 with his family by his side.

Don was born on May 19, 1937, son of Theodore and Ruth (Moreau) Labrecque. He was raised and educated in Westbrook and served for four years in the Air Force, during the Korean War. He worked at S.D. Warren Co. for 30-plus years.

Don was an excellent hunter and fisherman. He was the last winner of the Sebago Lake Salmon Derby. He was an avid golfer, which he enjoyed at Rivermeadow and his winter home in Rockledge, Fla. Don loved to run and ride his bike. He participated in the Senior Olympics and ran marathons.

Predeceased by his brother, Gilbert.

Don is survived by his wife, Joan, of 46 years; children Lisa Fogg, Scott Peterson and Allison Newick; grandchildren Krista, Brett, Chris, Troy, Sheridan, Liam, Charlie, River, Jayden and Hayden; siblings Richard, Rudy, Rachel and their families; other family members Linda, Dana, Jim and Dan.

Visiting hours will be held Saturday, Oct. 8, from 11 to 1 p.m. with a service to follow at 1 p.m. at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland. Burial with Military Honors will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at Woodlawn Cemetery in Westbrook.

To share memories of Don or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, http://www.athutchins.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Animal Refuge League.

