GRAY – Born Aug. 1, 1944 in Rockland, Donna was the daughter of Bertha and Alvin Perry of Owl’s Head. Donna was second oldest of five siblings including sister, Holly, and brothers Foster, David, and Bobby.

She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Donald (Mike) Graves Jr.; sons Darryl and Scott Wood; grandchildren Naomi, Natalie and Alexander Wood; great-grandson, Samuel Wood; daughters-in-law Rebecca Wood, and Christene Bradbury; sister, Holly, and brothers David and Foster.

Donna graduated from Rockland High School in 1962 and then cosmetology school soon thereafter. For many years she successfully ran an independent beauty salon out of her home on Atkinson Road in Buxton.

After retiring from hairdressing, Donna, with the support of her husband, Mike, opened an assisted living home on the Henry Hill Road, also in Buxton. From that home Donna helped many people, both young and old, to lead better lives. Her great attitude and home cooked meals made it a special place for so many people over many years.

Donna always had a love for people, and later in life she went from doodling drawings to becoming a talented artist. Mostly self-taught, her renditions of plants, flowers, and animals, including her favorite, the Great Blue Heron, were a treat to any she shared them with.

Donna and Mike were country music fans and would often go out to see local music at places like the Roost in Chicopee. True to her form, Donna picked up the bass and before long she was performing on stage with other musicians.

Donna was one of a kind, a passionate soul who put her heart into everything she did. Generous to a fault, you could not visit and leave without food, artwork, or some type of gift from her heart. She is and always will be deeply missed by her loved ones.

If you knew Donna, and wish to join us at her services, they will be held at the Gray Village Cemetery in Gray on Oct. 8 at 12:30 p.m., followed by a gathering-reception at a local pub.

