NEW GLOUCESTER – Carroll Webber Ray passed away at the age of 86 on Sept. 22, 2022.

He was born on June 16, 1936 in New Gloucester to Theodore and Louise Webber Ray. He lived in New Gloucester his whole life. He graduated from New Gloucester High School in 1954 and then worked in building construction and began a career in the automotive industry.

Carroll served in the U.S. Army from 1959-61. While in Korea he was a water purification specialist. Upon returning from the Army he continued his career in the automotive industry as a parts and service manager.

On Oct. 21, 1967, he married Heidi Elaine Hayden and began 55 years of fun adventures. Carroll was a proud Dad to his son, Andrew and daughter, Rebecca. His family meant the world to him.

Carroll volunteered for many years at the Gray Wildlife Park, delivering the New Gloucester News and New Gloucester’s Thanksgiving and Christmas Projects. He served several positions in the New Gloucester Congregational Church, was a New Gloucester Selectman and coached softball. He loved all sports, playing cards and games, participating in bowling and golf leagues and anything to do with fast and fancy Chevy’s.

Carroll and Heidi enjoyed traveling together throughout their life. For many years they have spent their winters in Navarre Beach, Fla. Carroll especially loved spending time with his grandchildren, attending their events and time together on many family vacations.

Carroll is survived by his wife, Heidi; son, Andrew and wife, Sara, their children Maxwell, Parker, Sophie and Owen; daughter, Rebecca and husband, Brad Baker, their children Jack and Jamison; his brother, Allan and wife, Janet, brother, Robert and wife, Martha, sister, Elizabeth Jordan and husband, Wayne, sister-in-law, Alice Ray; and many nieces and nephews.

Carroll was predeceased by his parents; brother, Theodore Ray, Jr and sister, Constance Bilter.

He was truly an inspiration to many people with the way he handled his rheumatoid arthritis and always had a positive attitude. Carroll had a way of lighting up a room and made everyone he met feel special. He will be greatly missed.

Please join us to honor Carroll on Sunday, Oct. 16 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Spring Meadows Golf and Country Club in Gray.

Memorial donations can be made to the

Arthritis Foundation https://www.arthritis.org/donate, or

New Gloucester Parks and Recreation Department

385 Intervale Rd.,

New Gloucester, ME 04260