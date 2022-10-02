SOUTH PORTLAND – Doris Anne Cook died on Sept. 29, 2022 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.

Doris was born to Marie Page in Lewiston on Jan. 14, 1935. She was married to Edward H. Cook for 68 years. Doris always said he deserved a medal for time served.

Survivors include her husband, Edward; son, Edward and wife, Marianne Cook, daughter, Mary G. Cook and her favorite son-in-law, Tim Sunday; grandson, Ryan Cook, grandson, Christopher Glass and wife, Elisabeth; great-grandchildren Caelyn Cook and Chira, Jhylana, Jackson and Cypress Glass. She is also survived by her siblings Fay (Michael) Gallant, Norma (Bob) Messer, Doug (Connie) Baker and Kathaleen Baker.

Doris was a loving and steadfast friend to countless people. When she could no longer physically be of service to those in her wide circle, she cheered and supported them with thoughtful cards and phone calls. No accomplishment was too small for her to celebrate.

Visitation will be held at Hobbs Funeral Home on Cottage Road in South Portland from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5. A Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Cross Church on 124 Cottage Rd., South Portland at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6 with a reception to follow at Hobbs Hospitality House. Burial at Calvary Cemetery will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the

South Portland Food Cupboard,

130 Thadeus St.,

South Portland, ME 04106.

