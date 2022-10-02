SCARBOROUGH – Barry David Hoffman, 85, of Cape Elizabeth, died peacefully Sept. 18, 2022, surrounded by his family.

Barry was a trusted advisor and friend, as well as an esteemed businessman. He had a great sense of humor, and loved reading books and newspapers, sharing his favorite articles with friends far and wide. But most of all, Barry loved his family.

Born to Samuel and Hester Hoffman on Nov. 17, 1936, in Boston, Mass., Barry earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy. He was proud of his degree but decided not to pursue pharmacy, and instead pursued his first business, selling refrigerators to college students. He moved from there into real estate with his business partner Lester Grant.

As a prominent real estate investor and developer in the Boston area, Barry served as Commissioner on the Back Bay Architectural Committee. In what would become a passion for him, Barry became the Honorary Consul General of Pakistan in 1976 and received the Star of the Great Leader (S.Q.A) decoration. He was Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Boston Consul Corps, and a Life Trustee of the USS Constitution Museum. He was also

Prof Emeritus (Hon.) at the National University of Science and Technology in Islamabad, Pakistan, and a retired USAF Officer.

In his later years, Barry and his wife, Lane, moved to Cape Elizabeth to be closer to his east coast grandchildren and his summer community on Squirrel Island. Although a born and bred Bostonian, still active in the Boston real estate market and Consulate duties, he quickly adjusted to Maine life, joining the local land use committee and the Cumberland Club and partnering with his son and daughter-in-law in their real estate ventures in Portland.

An avid collector, Barry donated his definitive library on the Holocaust, along with his collection of Nazi propaganda postcards from the Third Reich, to Clark University. He also collected stamps, Swatches, and rare books. But perhaps most importantly, at least to his grandchildren, Barry Hoffman was in the Guinness Book of World Records for the sale of a very rare photograph signed by Al Capone. This was part of an extensive signed autograph collection which included all the Supreme Court Justices on the Rehnquist Court, as well as U.S. Presidents and world leaders.

Barry had a wonderful sense of humor, and in that spirit, we remember all the great advice he gave us, whether we wanted it or not. Join us in honoring his legacy by taking the time to listen. Help where it is needed most. Be brave enough to do what’s right, even if you don’t get credit, or win that round. If you have the option, be generous.

Barry is survived by his wife of 53 years, Beverly Lane (Darling) Hoffman; his son and daughter-in-law, Daniel and Monique Hoffman and grandchildren Ethan and Ava of Yarmouth; his daughter, Anna and wife, Amy and grandchildren Olivia and Asher of Oakland, Calif.; his son, Alex Willis and wife, Sunni of Palm Coast, Fla.; and his sister, Rosalyn Potischman and husband, Ernest, of New York.

There will be a memorial service for Barry Hoffman Oct 23 at 1 p.m., at Etz Chaim Synagogue, 267 Congress St., Portland.

The Pakistan Association of Greater Boston will host a celebration to honor Barry’s contributions to the community. Details will be made available at a later date.

If you would like to make a donation in Barry’s name, please consider Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine, giving.gsfb.org

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous