SANFORD – Our dear mother, Beverly A. Smith, passed away on Sept. 30, 2022, at the age of 87, at Summer Commons in Sanford, Maine.

Beverly was born in Sanford on May 11, 1935, to Theodore and Anna Shufelt. After graduating from Sanford High School, she married Glendon H. Smith, also from Sanford, and was married 44 years until his death in 1998.

Beverly was employed by Sprague Electric for a short period of time. She was a longtime employee of the Sanford School System, working as a lunch lady at several of the schools in the district. She devoted many hours of her own time giving back to the children in the area. Her favorite event of the year was being Santa’s elf at Christmas and distributing gifts and treats to all the children. She retired in 2007.

Beverly’s favorite pastimes included sunbathing, swimming, and spending time at the beach combing for sand dollars. She also loved to shop and hunt for bargains.

Many people in the area have benefited from her talents over the years which included cake decorating, baking, sewing, knitting, crocheting, ceramics, and writing poetry. Often throughout the year Bev would make platters of food and baked items and generously deliver them to family and friends often for no reason at all other than to just give. She was also the number one devoted fan of the Irish singer, Daniel O’Donnell, attending several of his concerts over the years, traveling as far as Missouri and Florida.

She was predeceased in death by her husband, Glendon H. Smith, her parents, and brothers Clyde and Richard Shufelt.

She is survived by her sons, Douglas W. Smith and his wife Kerrie of Defuniak Springs, Fla., and William A. Smith and his life partner Sandy Kittridge of North Berwick, Maine, brothers Daniel and his wife Nancy Shufelt of Sanford, Maine, Thomas and his wife Bonnie Shufelt of North Berwick, Maine, and Walter and his wife Theresa Shufelt of Sanford, Maine, three grandchildren: Benjamin Smith of Niceville, Fla., Julia (Smith) Corl of Lacey, Wash., and Jonathan Smith of Newcastle, Okla., nine great-grandchildren: Dustin, Rylee, Lydia, Aiden, Annabelle, Cooper, Connor, Clarke, and Cole, as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.﻿

Bev was a wonderful mother and friend who was always there when needed. As a lifelong resident of Sanford, she had many friends and was an active, well-loved member of the community. She will be missed by many.﻿

Visiting hours will be from 9-11 a.m., with a service following at 11 a.m., on Thursday, October 6, at the Carll-Heald & Black Funeral Home, 580 Main Street, Springvale, Maine. Burial will follow at Oakdale Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.

To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit http://www.blackfuneralhomes.com.

﻿In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

