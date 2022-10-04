Daniel Theordore Moreau 1963 – 2022 WOOLWICH – It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Daniel Theodore Moreau. Dan passed at his home with his loving wife by his side on Sept. 27, 2022. Dan was born in Ilion, N.Y. to Henry “Hank” and Beverly (Moss) Moreau on Feb. 2, 1963. He attended Ilion schools and enjoyed playing football and wrestling. After graduating high school, Dan turned down a wrestling scholarship for college to instead serve our country by enlisting in the Navy. While stationed at BNAS Brunswick in VP-23, Dan met his best friend and love of his life, and future wife of nearly 37 years, Donna. Dan settled his family in Maine after Honorably being discharged from the service and began working at BIW in 1988. Dan was a proud Ls6 member of 34 years and has been on the Dry Dock as an outside machinist since its arrival. The dry dock, and the crew there, were like his second home. Some may remember him on Christmas time Sea Trials sporting his Santa suit. Dan was known by a few titles that he wore like badges signifying his fierce love, pride and dedication. He was Dan to those that knew him. Frog and the infamous Streak growing up. Danny to those that loved him. Uncle Dan. Dad to four. Puppa Dan to a few. Occasionally the man in the big red suit and even a special Santa Baby to one. Puppa to his dearly beloved grandchildren and their significant others. And his newest title of Huppa to two special little grandsons. By whatever name you knew him as, Dan was always there to quietly share his time, steadfast advice, a helping hand, or a Yuengling by a fire. Dan loved to spend time with family, both here in Maine, Connecticut, and in upstate New York. Dan enjoyed spending his summers camping and fishing, especially up to Caratunk and Moscow at the Dimmicks. Dan was also a deer hunter and spent countless hours in the woods pursuing whitetail with family and friends. Dan leaves behind his loving wife, Donna Moreau of Woolwich; a daughter Audra and her partner David of Whitefield, a daughter, Amanda of Houlton, a son Daniel and his fiancé Kate of Bath, a son Joseph and his fiancé Kahla of Bath; grandchildren Christopher and his partner Kellie of Woolwich, Ashley and her partner Evan of Richmond, Tanisha of Woolwich, Brody and Jay of Whitefield;, Javon and Isaiah of Houlton, Azarias and Ramiel of Bath; and great-grandchildren Braxton and a new addition due in March; his mom, Beverly “Bev” Moreau of New York, his brother Jeffrey and wife Louise of New York, his brother Michael and wife Regina of New York, a sister Mary-Jo and her partner Bill of New York; nephews, a niece; great-nephews and nieces; aunts, uncles and many cousins. Dan was predeceased by his father, Hank; and a brother, Henry. A viewing is scheduled for Oct. 11, 2022 from 4 – 6 p.m. at Desmond Funeral Home on High Street, Bath, Maine. Graveside services and interment is Oct. 12, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the new Maine Veterans Cemetery, Augusta, Maine. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Red Cross. Dan was a long time blood donor

