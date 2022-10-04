Phyllis “Marie” Johnson 1939 – 2022 OCALA, Fla. – Phyllis “Marie” Johnson, 83, beloved wife of Wayne E. Johnson, passed away on Sept. 2 5, 2022. Marie was born on June 2, 1939 in Richmond, to parents Elizabeth and Charles Fickett. Wayne and Marie were married on Sept. 14, 1957 on Wayne’s birthday. Marie worked for Eaton Shoe Company and L.L.Bean stitching shoes and boots. Marie so loved children that after raising six daughters she opened a home day care. Wayne and Marie were residents of Richmond and Orrs Island before retiring to Ocala, Fla. Marie enjoyed her retirement years which were centered on making home a brighter place for family and friends to gather. Her hobbies included home decorating, greeting card creations, and costume design for which she won many awards. Marie participated in community events such as dancing every Friday night with Wayne at the community clubhouse, attending Bingo, and joining the Red Hatters. She was passionate about shopping for clothes and always kept a stylish appearance. Marie was predeceased by parents Elizabeth “Mary” and Charles Fickett; her brothers Karl and Clarence Fickett, her sister, Evelyn Fickett; and daughter, Susan Johnson Grenier. Daughters Tania Smith of Florida, Sonya Johnson of Maine, Cindy Johnson of Maine, Shelley Johnson of Wyoming, and Karen Burgess and her husband David Burgess of Maine, will all miss her laughter. Marie’s brother, Charles Fickett, sisters Betty Pratt and Priscilla Brown of Maine, will miss her beautiful smile. Carrying her memory are 13 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren. Services will be scheduled at a later time in Richmond. She will be laid to rest in Cotton Cemetery, Richmond, Maine, in the spring. The family requests donations in Marie’s memory to dementia research at the following Alzheimer’s Association website, https://act.alz.org/site/SPageServer

