Terry A. Berube 1953 – 2022 TOPSHAM – Terry A. Berube, 69, died at her home at The Highlands on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 with her family by her side. She was born August 24, 1953, in Athol, Mass., to Francis Sr., and Lillian Erali Dubay. She was a graduate of Mahar Regional High School, Orange, Mass. and earned her BS in History from UMASS Lowell, class of ’75. She married Richard Berube on April 3, 1976, in Erving, Mass. Terry had a career of 33 years with the US Department of Veterans Affairs. She started her government service as a GS-1, stay in school, while in college. She retired (as a GS-15) as the Assistant Director of the VA Regional Office, Bay Pines, in St. Petersburg, Fla.. She had previously served as the Assistant Director at the VA Medical Center, White River Junction, Vt. As the Assistant Director she sat on the Dean’s Committee at Dartmouth College. She accepted many temporary assignments for the VA, working in offices from San Francisco to San Juan. After her retirement Terry volunteered at the Florida Botanical Gardens (FBG) in Largo, Fla. where she earned her certificate as a Master Gardener from the University of Florida. She got her hands dirty working weekly in the landscape at the FBG. She also was on the Board of Directors of the Florida Botanical Gardens Foundation, a 401c3 organization, that raised funds to support the gardens. She was the main force developing their major fund-raising event, Holiday Lights in the Garden, that raised over $100,000 annually. Due to staffing shortages at FBG she was tasked for several years with being responsible for plant purchases for the garden. Terry was personally responsible for the garden’s orchid collection and introduced may orchids into the landscape. At home in Largo Terry had over 150 orchids in her back yard. She was predeceased by a sister, Dr. Glenda D. Ouellette of Nashua, N.H. She is survived by her husband, Richard E. Berube of Topsham; a daughter Amy C. Berube and her husband Robert Murphy of Topsham, a son, Nathan E. Berube and his partner Angela Libby of Durham; three brothers, Francis “Burt” Dubay and wife Leigh of Deerfield, Mass., Jeffrey Dubay and wife Rita of Erving, Mass., Mark Dubay and wife Connie of Las Cruces, N.M., a brother-in-law, Dr. Richard Ouellette of Nashua, N.H.; two grandchildren, Pemberton Everett Johnson III of Brunswick and Lillian B. Fleming of Bellingham, Wash.; among several nieces and nephews, including a nephew Peter McLaughlin and wife, Catherine and their daughter, Jillian, of Derry, N.H. and a niece Dr. Kathleen McLaughlin and husband Nathan Soucy ESQ. and their children Jack and Julia of Lowell, Mass. Mrs. Berube’s life will be celebrated privately by family. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com. Memorial contributions are encouraged to: CHANS Home Health & Hospice 45 Baribeau Dr. Brunswick, ME 04011

