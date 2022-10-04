Danny Lee Basinet 1968 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Danny Lee Basinet, 53, of Brunswick, passed away Thursday, Sept. 29 at his home. He was born in Brunswick on Dec. 28, 1968, the son of Paul Basinet and Pauline Williams. He attended Topsham Schools graduating from Mt. Ararat High School in 1987. He moved to Florida after high school and worked construction with his brother Bill. He moved back to Maine and went to work for Pine State Safety Lines. Later, he worked with Bill at Pratt Abbott. He loved to be outdoors exploring nature and interacting with all the animals. He once painted the neighbor’s dog with a white stripe to make it look like a skunk. He and his brothers had many adventures including driving around on motorcycles. He loved going 4 wheeling up- country and camping. He was a simple man, a gentle soul with a heart of gold. He was predeceased by his father Paul, uncle Lionel Thiboutot, and stepfather Sonny “Talbert” Williams. He is survived by his mother Pauline Williams of Topsham; two brothers Bill and his wife Laurie of Westbrook and Roger and his companion Deb Goyette of RIchmond; several aunts and uncles including special aunts and uncles Romeo and Myra Thiboutot of Topsham, Anne Marie Hatmaker of Brunswick, Henry and Bonnie Thiboutot of Tospham, and Steve and Fay Day of Freeport; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. A graveside service for family and friends will be held Thursday Oct. 6 at 2 p.m. at Grove Cemetery in Freeport. Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., Brunswick where condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family at http://www.Stetson‘s funeral home.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the America n Cancer Society

