David James King Jr. 1984 – 2022 BATH – David James King Jr., passed on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. David’s, like many others, was a life of ups and downs. When Dave was good, he was great. David was born Feb. 27, 1984, to David King Sr. and Michelle Doughty King. As a kid David enjoyed the outdoors and spent many hours four wheeling and making trails with his father. He inherited his mother’s ability to make friends out of strangers and was the brother who could fix a leaky exhaust in one afternoon with found items. He was the grandson, nephew, and cousin who brought laughter to every event. Later in life he was the uncle who set up a full bounce house in the bedroom on Christmas morning. In high school David found a love for the culinary arts. This passion led him to positions in many local restaurants. He always took pride when a customer asked to give compliments to the chef only to learn that the chef looked to be little more than a kid. Experimenting with recipes and pleasing people brought him joy. David was predeceased by his mother, Michelle King, grandmother, Nancy Doughty, grandfather, Amos King, and grandmother, Mary King. He is survived by his father David King Sr., his sister Shalon Hersom, brother-in-law Josh Hersom, niece Sloan Hersom, nephew Grady Hersom, grandfather Stanley Doughty, his partner Emily Freeman, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. His family and friends will hold dearly the memories of the kindhearted guy with the “Doughty Blue” eyes and devilish grin. A private service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

