Erma Gwendolyn (Bennett) Berry 1925 – 2022 BATH – Erma Gwendolyn (Bennett) Berry, 96, of Washington Street died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at her residence, The Plant Home. She was born in North Lubec, Maine, on Oct. 28, 1925, the youngest of eight children of Daniel Sumner and Nellie Mae (Ward) Bennett. The family moved to Bath in 1929, where her father, a tugboat pilot, found work after the Downeast sardine canneries closed. As a young girl, she loved acrobatics and dance. She graduated from Morse High in 1943 and worked at the Air Station during World War II. She was later employed at Bath Iron Works for 18 years in purchasing and took pride in being part of the team that brought the large crane to BIW from Japan. Erma was active in Cub Scouts as a Den Mother and was a very active member of the United Church of Christ in Bath for many years. She enjoyed flower gardening, painting with watercolors and astronomy. Erma loved to learn and read a lot about the natural sciences and history. She especially enjoyed her time spent at her camp on Damariscotta Lake with her family where she shared her enthusiasm and knowledge of the stars and planets with her kids. Erma was predeceased by her husband, Paul A. Berry Sr., on March 7, 2010, two brothers, Ralph, and Clyde Bennett, five sisters, Grace Fortier, Marion Carver, Marietta Flemmings, Ruth Babb, and Gladys McIntosh. She is survived by two sons, Paul A. Berry Jr. and his wife Shirley of Richmond and Mark Berry and his wife Jane of Bedford, N.H., one daughter, Deanna Casey and her husband Kevin of Tucson, Ariz., eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Her family would like to thank the folks at the Plant Home for their attentive care of their Mom during the last six years. A graveside service will be held at a later time at Oak Grove Cemetery. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

