YARMOUTH – Anne Prince Marsh, “Happy”, 91, of Yarmouth, Maine, passed away peacefully at Bay Square on Oct. 4, 2022 from insurmountable medical problems. She was born to the late Henry Kimball Prince (Kim) and Margaretta Tuttle Prince (Gretta) in New York City. Happy graduated from Miss Beard’s School in 1949 and Vassar College in 1953 with an A. B. in English. She was a member of the Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society as well as president of her class.

Happy leaves behind her loving husband of 69 years, James I. Marsh, “Jim”. She also leaves her sister, Elizabeth P. Collins and her three children, Elizabeth M. Elliott, James I. Marsh III and Anne G. Marsh. She will be sadly missed as “Gran” by her 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

After their marriage in 1953, Happy settled with Jim in Schenectady, New York, where they began a family. They remained there until 1968 when the family moved to Barneveld, New York, and later Yarmouth, Maine, to be closer to their three children and multiple grandchildren in 2002. Happy spent her summers on Lake Champlain in Essex, New York.

Happy taught English at The Emma Willard school in Troy, New York, and always used her keen knowledge and curiosity of the English language while parenting her children, engaging in grammatical debates, corresponding by letters, writing bylaws for groups she served or creating lyrical and witty poems to celebrate friends and family for any occasion.

Happy was a born leader who valued serving her community. These included The Joint Catholic Protestant Task Force for Urban Ministry, a School District Banned Books Committee, the PTA and the Junior League. She led as a Director of the Junior League of America, representing New York State and the Eastern Canadian Provinces and served in nearly every position on the Board of the Adirondack Garden Club including President. One of her crowning achievements was writing the Complete History of the Adirondack Garden Club and being the first recipient of the Cachepot award for outstanding service. Happy served in both formal and informal roles as a Parliamentarian, always to be counted on to know Roberts Rules of Order.

She was an accomplished watercolor artist painting locally and taking out her travel water color set on her countless trips with Jim, nationally and internationally. They traveled extensively on Elder Hostel in addition to chartering Caribbean sailing trips.

Perhaps the most universal trait attributed to Happy was her ability to connect with virtually everyone in a sincere and authentic way. People felt heard, seen and known by Happy. She nurtured decades long committed friendships. Her cheerful disposition, positive attitude, loving demeanor and the connections she made with people will live long after her time on earth.

A memorial service will be held at the Freeport Congregational Church, Freeport, Maine, in December 2022.

