Richard A. Doyle 1955 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Richard A. Doyle, 67, of Lombard Street died unexpectedly Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at his residence. Richard was born in Bath on Jan. 5, 1955, a son of Leon D. and Annabelle (Lancaster) Doyle. Richard graduated from Morse High School in the class of 1974. Upon graduation Richard joined the U.S. Marines. Upon discharge Richard returned to Bath and started work at Bath Iron Works where he worked as a material handler for 43 years until retiring in 2021. A majority of those years Richard proudly served as a L6 Union Shop Steward. On Jan. 15, 1982, he married Susanne R. Clough. Richard was a loyal member of the POW/MIA committee and the Vietnam Veterans of Maine. Richard was active in assisting any veteran in need. He willingly gave his time to help the VFW Post 7738 of Bath for which his wife, mother-in-law and sister-in-law were aux. life members. Richard had a lifelong love of music whether it was DJ jobs with his brother Ed, jamming with his nephew Leon or dancing with older women at various family and public functions. Richard and his wife enjoyed many years of bowling together which Richard said was his exercise for the week. Richard for many years enjoyed playing Santa at Christmas time whether for family or friends. For many years he was Santa for the U.S. Marine Corp Toys for Tots at Bath Iron Works. Richard also had a deep love for all animals and living things. After complaining about his wife feeding the birds, squirrels, and chipmunks, he soon took over that responsibility and had immense joy. Richard is survived by his wife, Susanne R. Doyle of Brunswick, one brother, Edward D. Doyle and his wife Cindy of Bath, two sisters, Ellen “Dolly” L. Leask and her husband John of Fryeburg and Sarah L. Hodgdon and her companion Lloyd Jacobs of Westport Island, one half sister, Mary Roberts and her husband Charles of California, mother-in-law, Sally Clough of Bath, two sisters-in-law, Sally Hordeman of Bath and Joyce Doyle and her companion Albert Reno of West Bath. Richard is survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins who brought much joy to his life. Richard was predeceased by three brothers, Leon D. Doyle Jr., William H. Doyle, and Charles Doyle, two sisters, Dorothy Hamilton, and Margaret Doyle, one half-sister, Vera Boerstler, one nephew, John Doyle and one great nephew, Stephen Kinney. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath with military honors. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Midcoast Humane 5 Industrial Parkway Brunswick, ME 04011

